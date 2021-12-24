NC condoles with Farooq Shah on his mother-in-law's demise

Srinagar, Dec 24: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Friday expressed condolences and sympathies with the party leader Farooq Ahmad Shah on the demise of his mother-in-law.
A statement of NC issued here said that the duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and a place in the highest echelons of Jannat and forbearance to the bereaved, particularly Shah. Sharing in the grief of the deceased, they expressed unison with the bereaved Shah and Rathi families.