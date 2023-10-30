NC, Congress condemn terror attacks

Condemning the attack, Dr Farooq said, “I received the news with utmost grief and shock. There are no words strong enough to condemn this heinous attack. I express my sympathies with the bereaved family and pray for peace to the departed soul.”

While condemning the attack, Omar Abdullah said, “Another unacceptable & indefensible targeted attack against a non-local labourer. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”