NC, Congress condemn terror attacks

Srinagar, Oct 30: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar D. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday condemned the brutal killing of a labourer from UP in Pulwama.
Condemning the attack, Dr Farooq said, “I received the news with utmost grief and shock. There are no words strong enough to condemn this heinous attack. I express my sympathies with the bereaved family and pray for peace to the departed soul.”
While condemning the attack, Omar Abdullah said, “Another unacceptable & indefensible targeted attack against a non-local labourer. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) strongly condemned the militant attack on Police officer in Eidgah area of Srinagar and non local in Pulwama District.
JKPCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani condemned the frequent terrorist attack on security forces personnel, police and targeted killing of civilians including non locals in strongest words, terming it utter failure of BJP Government .
JKPCC Chief said that “we all are united against terrorism and stand behind our brave soldiers, security forces and JKP personnel.” He urged upon the government to take immediate measures to curb terrorism and also questioned the tall claim by BJP on return of normalcy in J&K.
JKPCC Chief expressed heartfelt condolences to family of slain non local and prayed for speedy recovery of injured JKP officer.