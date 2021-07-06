NC, Congress meet J&K Delimitation Commission, urge it to carry out exercise in free, fair manner

The party said the delimitation exercise would be a credible effort in strengthening democracy only after full statehood is restored to J&K.



"Despite our basic reservations on the issue, the commission has decided to go ahead with the delimitation process. While reiterating our stand and without prejudice to the submissions made above, we request you and other members of the Commission to carry out the delimitation exercise in a free, fair and transparent manner so that the unity and integrity of the state is safeguarded. Population has to be the only norm as has been the practice here in the past in J&K and elsewhere in the country," it said.



