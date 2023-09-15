NC, Congress, PDF condemn 'assault' on Kashmiri students at Desh Bhagat University in Punjab

In a statement, CWC Member said that universities should not be used to intimidate students on colour, region or religion basis, these are meant to build students' careers and impart quality education. Mir strongly condemned the assault and arrest of students and urged the Punjab Government to take strict action against the Management of Desh Baghat University for intimidating students.

In a statement, National Conference state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the physical assault on Kashmiri students is a grim reminder of how they continue to face the brunt of targeted assaults even by uniformed men. “University administration is duty-bound to address the concerns of their students. They should not have allowed the Punjab police to intervene in this administrative issue who thrashed the innocent students. They need to act and stop such incidents from taking place. Also the university administration is duty bound to address the concerns raised by students,” the spokesperson said.