NC, Congress, PDF condemn 'assault' on Kashmiri students at Desh Bhagat University in Punjab

Srinagar, Sep 15: Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Friday asserted that Institutions are meant to shape student’s career irrespective of their colour, region or religion while expressing grave concern over the assault on students in Desh Bhagat University in Punjab over some admission transfer issue of Kashmiri nursing students.
In a statement, CWC Member said that universities should not be used to intimidate students on colour, region or religion basis, these are meant to build students' careers and impart quality education. Mir strongly condemned the assault and arrest of students and urged the Punjab Government to take strict action against the Management of Desh Baghat University for intimidating students.
In a statement, National Conference state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the physical assault on Kashmiri students is a grim reminder of how they continue to face the brunt of targeted assaults even by uniformed men. “University administration is duty-bound to address the concerns of their students. They should not have allowed the Punjab police to intervene in this administrative issue who thrashed the innocent students. They need to act and stop such incidents from taking place. Also the university administration is duty bound to address the concerns raised by students,” the spokesperson said.
“Girl students were thrashed brutally for no fault of theirs. This is unacceptable and should be condemned by all,” he said, demanding a thorough and fast track investigation by the Punjab government.
Chairman JK Peoples Democratic Front (JKPDF) and former Minster Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has condemned police lathi-charge on Kkashmiri female students at Desh Bhagat university Punjab ,who were protesting against alleged fraud committed in their nursing course admissions .
In statement he has appealed the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Punjab chief minister ,Bhagwant Mann to help the Kashmiri nursing students.