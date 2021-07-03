NC councillor Masarat Kar elected Municipal Council Sopore Chairperson

Sopore, July 3: Masarat Nissar Kar, a national conference councillor was elected Chairperson of Municipal council Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla while Mohammad Yousuf Radoo also a national conference councillor was elected as her vice on Saturday.

Masarat defeated her opponent Irfan Ali by a margin of six votes. An official said that out of 18 councillors, 12 voted in favour of Masarat while her opponent Irfan Ali polled only 6 votes.

As for the VC post, Radoo got 12 votes while his opponent Abdul Ahad Malla got 6 votes thereby winning by a margin of six votes.