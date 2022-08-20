NC criticises decision on donation ban

Srinagar: National Conference on Saturday denounced the government's decision to ban public donations at public shrines, saying it amounts to undue interference in religious, traditional practices of people.

The Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said this while addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha. Among others Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Showkat Mir, GR Naaz, JS Azad were also present on the occasion.

Lamenting the move to unseat traditional caretakers and banning them from taking public donations, Sagar said, “It is not for the government to decide the state of affairs in the shrines. Government must, albeit with great care and sensitivity, tread on this path to ensure people's beliefs are not abridged,” he said.