NC criticises delay in assembly polls

Srinagar, Apr 1: National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Saturday rued the apathy of the center in salvaging democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking to media persons at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Tanvir said that long standing undemocratic rule has increased the hardships of people. “Recently even the CEC had also acknowledged the deepening void in J&K due to the lingering undemocratic rule. If he is cognizant of this fact then why are not elections being held. They have been citing one excuse after another, first it was security, then it was weather and then the run up preparations for the election process. Now when the weather is clear, and the situation is admittedly normal; not holding the polls despite the ECI nod indicates the BJP is afraid of the polls,” he said.
Tanvir added that NC had an impression that the Election Commission does not want to have polls in Jammu and Kashmir. "When our representatives asked the Chief Election Commissioner why the ECI was not holding the polls in J&K, the visiting delegation members were told that the commission has completed the delimitation exercise, voter list is also prepared, polling booths are also identified and election staff is also prepared and that ECI is waiting for two things, weather and security clearance. It had made it clear to the delegation members that they were only waiting for weather and security. What holds them now from going with the exercise? Security, we are being told, has improved significantly, and the weather is clear,”he said.