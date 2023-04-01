NC criticises delay in assembly polls

Tanvir added that NC had an impression that the Election Commission does not want to have polls in Jammu and Kashmir. "When our representatives asked the Chief Election Commissioner why the ECI was not holding the polls in J&K, the visiting delegation members were told that the commission has completed the delimitation exercise, voter list is also prepared, polling booths are also identified and election staff is also prepared and that ECI is waiting for two things, weather and security clearance. It had made it clear to the delegation members that they were only waiting for weather and security. What holds them now from going with the exercise? Security, we are being told, has improved significantly, and the weather is clear,”he said.