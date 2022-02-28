NC decries move of private schools seeking 1-year advance fee
Srinagar, Feb 28: National Conference (NC) Monday expressed concern over the rampant profiteering by private schools in the name of fees and called for action against such “errant schools extorting money from gullible parents”.
A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar as saying that this was shameful conduct and it was mortifying to know that it was the educational institutions that were resorting to it.
He took strong exception to the notification sent by several private schools to the parents asking for one-year bus fees in advance and buying of books and uniforms from particular vendors only.
“With private schools largely operating in a zone of no-accountability, the parents are left with no option but to succumb to this wanton bullying by the privately-run educational institutions. These institutions seem to have held parents hostage by dubiously playing on their fears for their children's education,” Dar said. “How can these privately-run schools be so impervious to the economic fallout that the pandemic had on the financial conditions of the people.”
He said that ideally, these schools should have been mindful of the prevailing economic circumstances.
“These institutions should have, in a spirit of mutual empathy, worked with the parents to fix a mutually-agreed amount of fees. In wake of the schools turning blind eye to the miseries of the people, it is for the government to crack a whip and take strong action against such errant schools. Such unruly and illegal practices beg explanation from these unruly schools,” Dar said.