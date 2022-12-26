NC decries unscheduled power cuts across Kashmir

Srinagar, dec 26: National Conference on Monday said the government has failed to ensure basic civic amenities to people, who continue to suffer on account of unscheduled power cuts and outages.
While expressing concern over the deteriorating power scenario in the valley, Party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani said the government machinery was “busy in fanfare and running PR spectacles” while people continue to suffer for want of the basic needs.
“Not to talk about the widespread unemployment and poverty that has beset Kashmir, the J&K’s bureaucratic government has turned a blind eye to day-to-day issues concerning people,” Nasir said.