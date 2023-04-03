NC delegation visits bereaved family in Kokernag

Srinagar, Apr 3: A National Conference delegation led by Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani visited Larnoo, Kokernag to commiserate with the party leader Choudhary Zaffar on the demise of his brother Choudhary Amjad Ali.
According to a press note, they also expressed unison with senior party leader Mian Altaf Ahmad.
Joined by party functionaries, Nasir expressed unwavering support and sympathies with the bereaved household, particularly senior party leader Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi and Choudhary Zaffar . Those who accompanied him on the condolence visit included MP Hasnain Masoodi, District President Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Wani, Provincial VP Syed Tauqeer Shah, party leaders Abdul Majeed Larmi, Peer Hussain Soharwardhy, Riyaz Khan. The members offered Fatiha and prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat.