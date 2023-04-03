NC delegation visits bereaved family in Kokernag

Joined by party functionaries, Nasir expressed unwavering support and sympathies with the bereaved household, particularly senior party leader Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi and Choudhary Zaffar . Those who accompanied him on the condolence visit included MP Hasnain Masoodi, District President Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Wani, Provincial VP Syed Tauqeer Shah, party leaders Abdul Majeed Larmi, Peer Hussain Soharwardhy, Riyaz Khan. The members offered Fatiha and prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat.