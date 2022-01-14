NC demands exgratia relief for dead PDD lineman

Srinagar, Jan 14: National Conference (NC) Friday expressed anguish over the death of Shabir Ahmad Dar, who was working as a daily wager in the Power Development Department (PDD), after falling off a utility pole in Bogund village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
A statement of NC issued here said that sharing the grief of the victim's family, the NC spokesman and In Charge Kulgam constituency Imran Nabi Dar expressed anguish over the fatality.
“I urge the government to come to the rescue of the victim's family. There is a brewing resentment among the employees of the department against the increasing accidents of field staff and they hold the government responsible for not taking necessary steps to avert such accidents in the department,” he said demanding a government job to the next of kin with adequate ex-gratia relief to the family.