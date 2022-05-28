NC demands lodging of FIR against BJP spokesperson

Salman demanded that an FIR must be lodged and stern action against the erring BJP leader is needed for unravelling such an antediluvian mindset. He added that the smart alecks of the saffron brigade cannot hide behind Article 19 of the Indian constitution which guarantees freedom of speech to the citizens. “The freedom guaranteed by Article 19 is not absolute. One such restriction is through section 295 of the Indian Penal Code. This restriction is supposed to protect citizens of India from deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs in any form, written, spoken, direct or indirect. An offense registered under section 295 (a) is non-bailable, and the police have the power to arrest without a warrant. One wonders what is stopping the country’s law enforcement agencies from cracking a whip against the erring BJP leader,” Salman said.