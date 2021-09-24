NC demands probe into Kashmiri youth’s death in Punjab

Expressing grief over the incident, NC State Secretary Sakina Itoo said, “The death of a young shawl seller Bilal Ahmed Malik is heart-rending. I express my solidarity with the bereaved family and pray that the Almighty give enough strength to them to bear the inconsolable loss. Earlier also, another Kashmiri student from Beerwah, was found dead in his room in Punjab. Both the incidents have raised serious concerns about the safety and security of Kashmiris studying or trading in Punjab. Both the incidents should be probed and the exact circumstances leading to the unfortunate deaths of these two young boys ascertained.”

She also impressed upon the administration to get in touch with the concerned authorities in Punjab and ensure that the circumstances leading to the two deaths are probed without any delay.