NC demands rehabilitation of Parimpora fire victims

A statement of NC issued here said that expressing grief over the massive losses incurred by the people in the fire that on Thursday, NC’s Central Secretary Irfan Shah expressed unison with the affected families and impressed upon the divisional and district administration to come to the rescue of the affected.

It said that Shah visited the affected families, who are cash strapped and currently living under the open sky, and expressed sympathies with them on their loss. He urged the divisional and district administration to step in and help the affected families withstand the disaster.