NC denounces disparity with landowners by NHAI

A statement of NC issued here said that expressing dismay over the unjustifiable disparity meted out to landowners by the NHAI, NC’s additional spokesman Mudassir Shahmiri said the 60 percent of the land owners who had sold out their lands to the concerned agency for the construction of the ring road had been given the payment at the rate of Rs 17 lakh as per Rs 29 lakh estimate but the due compensation to rest of the landowners was held up for three years. “Of late, the remaining landowners are being informed that they will be given Rs 14 lakh against the Rs 17 lakh. This differential treatment is unjustified and detestable,” he said.