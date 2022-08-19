NC deplores banning of public donations at Muslim shrines

Srinagar, Aug 19 : National Conference on Friday denounced the government's decision of banning tradition of donations at Muslim shrines across Kashmir, calling it an undue interference in the religious, traditional practices of people.
Lamenting the move, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the justification provided by the government to ban donations sans logic. “There is nothing like ‘forced donations’ happening at the shrines as the order claims. Everyone who comes to these shrines donate either in cash or kind out of their own free will.
The move to ban this age old practice is not only prejudiced towards the spiritual and religious practices of people but puts a big question mark on the real intentions of the government,” he said adding, “It tars every caretaker at our revered shrines with the same brush and shows our Sufi syncretic traditions in bad light. The government should apologise to people for denigrating their spiritual beliefs,”he said.