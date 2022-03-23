NC dismayed over delay in annual desilting of irrigation canals

Srinagar, Mar 23: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) expressed dismay over the delay in the annual desilting and clearing of agricultural irrigation canals across Kashmir, saying the inordinate delay in the annual clearance and repairs of canals will affect the paddy and horticultural activity.
In a statement released from the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha Srinagar, Party's State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar expressed concern over the delay of the annual desiltation process saying that the divisional administration has failed to streamline its duties. “Incumbent administrative setup has already failed to drive local agriculture and horticulture sectors towards normalcy from the abject condition it has been plunged into by the successive clampdowns and lock downs. Delay in cleaning the irrigation canals will give a mortal blow to the already ailing sector by impacting the net yield,” he said.
Imran impressed upon the divisional administration to instruct the concerned department to act swiftly and clear the inlets and irrigation canals of weed growth and obstructions due to piled up silt so that the water reaches tail-end areas to enable farmers to take up paddy cultivation. The State Spokesperson also impressed upon the divisional administration to instruct the concerned department of irrigation and flood control to make urgent repairs on the banks to check erosion.
He expressed concern over the skyrocketing prices of pesticides and other agro-chemicals, saying agriculturalists and horticulturalists were finding it hard to carry out their farming activities, as the input costs were rising sharply. “It is getting difficult to continue farming activities, as the input costs are rising sharply. The pesticides and other agro-chemical prices have soared in recent months and all at all time high at this crucial time, when the preparation for upcoming agriculture and horticulture activities have commenced. As the high input costs are hurting farmers. It is imperative for the government to come to their rescue,” he added.