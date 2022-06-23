NC doesn’t look for solutions outside country’s constitution: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday said his party does not look for solutions to the problems in Jammu and Kashmir outside the ambit of the country's constitution.
According to a press note, he was addressing a one day block convention of NC Amira Kadal Block at Sanat Nagar here .
“Those who are finding faults with whatever PAGD do, should answer why they joined the platform in the first place. They should answer why they joined hands with NC during DDC elections. Why is that the NC and PAGD were holier for them then? The questions merit answers from them? Every time they are the ones who question, now it is the time for them to answer,” Omar said.
Lamenting the “opportunistic politics of political opponents,” the former Chief Minister said that NC's position with regards to Jammu and Kashmir has not witnessed any change. He maintained that the party looks for the issues concerning J&K within the ambit of Indian Constitution and that none of what NC is seeking out stretches its confines.
“We are not the ones who brought guns to Kashmir in the 90s and changed colours with changed times and joined mainstream. We have not based our relation with people on lies and deceit . We have always held that whatever country's constitution gives us, we will have it. They have to answer for their rowing disposition, not us, we never tricked youth to pick guns. We did not use people as cannon fodder to axe our grind. Those who did should answer,” he added.
Taking strong exception to pulling down of the NC flags by administration, he rued why the political space was being denied to the party. “During our time many parties popped up. We didnot impede the process. In recent times many of my closest colleagues parted their ways with our party. I let them go. If pulling down buntings, flags and boards of our party would wish us off, then we had been cast off much before,” he said.
