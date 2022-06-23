NC doesn’t look for solutions outside country’s constitution: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday said his party does not look for solutions to the problems in Jammu and Kashmir outside the ambit of the country's constitution.

According to a press note, he was addressing a one day block convention of NC Amira Kadal Block at Sanat Nagar here .

“Those who are finding faults with whatever PAGD do, should answer why they joined the platform in the first place. They should answer why they joined hands with NC during DDC elections. Why is that the NC and PAGD were holier for them then? The questions merit answers from them? Every time they are the ones who question, now it is the time for them to answer,” Omar said.