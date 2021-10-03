NC expresses grief over tragic death of Dr Faisal Khan

Faisal was the son of former VC SKUAST, Jammu, Hashmatullah Khan.

While sharing in the grief of the bereaved Sheikh, Mattu, and Khan families, the party rank and file, in a statement, prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannah and much needed forbearance to the grief-stricken in their hour of loss and grief.

The party functionaries in particular expressed heartfelt sympathies and unison with Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Suraiya Abdullah Mattu, and Dr Nyla Ali Khan in their hour of grief and loss.

Party General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar presided over a condolence meeting at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, where scores of party functionaries and office bearers joined him in offering Fatiha and tributes to the deceased.

On the occasion, the participants expressed solidarity with the grief stricken Sheikh, Mattu, and Khan families in their hour of grief. The functionaries also expressed deepest sympathies with Prof Suriya Abdullah Mattu and Dr Nyla Ali Khan on their personal loss.

Among others party‘s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Party MP Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi, Senior leader Mubarak Gul, State Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous, Irfan Shah, South Zone President Dr Bashir Veeri, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial Secretary Showkat Mir, Vice President Kashmir Province Ahsan Pardesi, Provincial President Women’s Wing Er. Sabiya Qadri, Younus Mubarak Gul also visited the bereaved Khan residence at Rajbagh.

Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani and Devender Singh Rana, Senior Leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Mubarak Gul, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hassnain Masoodi, Mir Saifullah, Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Javed Rana, Qamar Ali Akhoon, SS Salathia, Ajay Sadhotra, Bhushan Lal Bhat, Satwant Kour Dogra, Political Advisor to Vice President Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir, Senior VP Province Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Syed Tauqeer, Zonal Presidents Dr. Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Ali Muhammad Dar, Javed Ahmed Dar; district presidents Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Altaf Ahmed Wani, Sajad Shaheen, Ghulam Mohiudin Mir, Peer Afaq Ahmed, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Showkat Ahmed Ganaie, Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri, AA Dar, Kafilul Rehman, YNC Provincial Presidents Aijaz Jan, Salman Ali Sagar, SM head Sarah Hayat Shah, additional spokespersons Mudassir Shahmiri, Ifra Jan, GR Naaz, GH Rahi, Sheikh Muhammad Rafi, Farooq Ahmed Shah, Ghulam Qadir Pardesi, Syed Rafiq Shah, Advocate Reyaz Ahmed Khan, Shabir Ahmed Kullay, Bimla Luthra, JS Azad, Shabir Ahmed, Haji Hanifa Jan, Mir GM Saqi and other scores of other office bearers from party’s YNC, minority, Women’s Wing and legal cell functionaries have also extended deepest sympathies with the bereaved Sheikh, Mattu, and Khan families. The functionaries have in particular expressed unison with Dr. Farooq Sahib, Omar Abdullah Sahib, Prof. Suraiya Abdullah Mattu and Dr. Nyla Ali Khan in their hour of loss and grief. They also prayed for eternal repose to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat.