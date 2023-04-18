NC failed to protect rights of people : PC

Srinagar, Apr 18: People's Conference (PC) senior leader Dr Bashir Ahmed Chalkoo today said that the National Conference (NC) failed to protect the rights of people.
According to a press note, he was reacting to the statement made by NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah that their political vision is etched with the welfare of people of J&K.
Chalkoo said that the reality is quite the opposite and for 70 years, the NC leadership has been the chief architect of disempowerment of Kashmiris through their long-held relationships with multiple parties in Delhi.
Chalkoo said that the NC leadership has worked tirelessly to safeguard their personal interests and interests of Delhi in Kashmir while disregarding the aspirations of the people of J&K.
“The events of 1975, 1987, and 1996 are a testament to this fact. The NC leadership has consistently bartered the interests of Kashmiris for achieving power. Their only mantra has been power at any cost. Look at their regimes, be it after 1975 when NC government unleashed anti-people measures to silence the critics of the 1975 accord, be it after 1987 to silence the victims of rigged elections, or after 1996 when an unholy alliance between NC and Delhi led to unimaginable bloodshed and pain in Kashmir,” he added.