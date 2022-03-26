NC feels distress of J&K people: Nasir

According to a press note, he was addressing a meeting of workers and party functionaries of Block Amira Kadal here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar. “Not even a single unit of electricity was added to the regional energy pool. No new irrigation, water supply scheme, and lift irrigation project has surfaced in Kashmir since 2016, the situation post 2019 is particularly appalling. All the major connectivity, sanitation, transport, health, education projects and welfare schemes initiated by the successive NC governments have been stalled,”he said.