NC feels distress of J&K people: Nasir
Srinagar, Mar 26 : National Conference (NC) Provincial President, Nasir Aslam Wani, today said that J&K is in deep crisis and NC has to live up to the expectations of people by walking shoulder to shoulder with them during the prevailing situation.
According to a press note, he was addressing a meeting of workers and party functionaries of Block Amira Kadal here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar. “Not even a single unit of electricity was added to the regional energy pool. No new irrigation, water supply scheme, and lift irrigation project has surfaced in Kashmir since 2016, the situation post 2019 is particularly appalling. All the major connectivity, sanitation, transport, health, education projects and welfare schemes initiated by the successive NC governments have been stalled,”he said.
Meanwhile, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, expressed concern on the rural distress in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the post August, 2019 policies of the government runs in the opposite direction of the steps required to fix the rural issues
He was addressing a workers meeting at Town Hall Kulgam today. Among others District President Kulgam Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Municipal Council Chairman Muneeb Zargar were also present on the occasion.