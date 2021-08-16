NC functionaries visit Baba Nagri, offer condolences

According to a statement issued here, Sagar visited the Baba Nagri to share in the grief of senior party leader and former Minister Mian Altaf Ahmed and the entire bereaved household. On the occasion, the party general secretary offered Fatiha Khawani for the deceased and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul peace in the highest echelons of Jannat.

Party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Senior leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, MP Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone, Mubarak Gul, Mir Saifullah, Provincial Secretary Adv. Showkat Ahmed Mir, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Javed Dar, Peer Afaq Ahmed, GR Naaz, Younis Mubarak Gul, GN Bhat, Yawar Masoodi also visited Baba Nagri, Kangan to condole with the bereaved family. The Functionaries participated in the Fatiha Khawani and prayed for peace to the departed.