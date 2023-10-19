NC holds women’s convention in Jammu

Srinagar, Oct 18 : The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference women's wing held a one day convention in Jammu today.
According to a press note, while addressing the convention Women's Wing State President Shameema Firdous said that the women of Jammu and Kashmir carry the heaviest burden of the lingering undemocratic rule.
The convention was organised by Satwant Dogra, Provincial President JKNC Jammu. Ajay Sadhotra, Additional General Secretary, Rattan Lal Gupta Provincial President and Babu Rampal senior NC leader and former minister also attended the convention. Among those who were present include Bimla Luthra State Vice President Women Wing, Dr Shamshad Shan DDC Chairperson Ramban, Shamim Begum DDC Dansal, Rajni Devi BDC Chairperson and District President Samba Women Wing, Vijay Lakhshmi Datta.
The functionaries who addressed the gathering highlighted the role of the party in ameliorating the socio-political and economic backwardness of women in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh. In her address, Shameema Firdous said, “Post 2015 situation has been marked by widening gender disparity in the region. Rising unemployment, development deficit and deepening uncertainty has affected everyone in the region but women are the worst sufferers of them. Prevailing political or social issues have had a devastating effect on the dignity and lives of women,” she said, adding, “We in NC deem it incumbent on our part to reduce these inequalities by providing administrative comfort and cushion to our mothers and sisters. I am hopeful we all together can restore the lost dignity of our mothers and sisters in the manner as was envisioned by Madre Maharban.”