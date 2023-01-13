NC leaders greet people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti

Srinagar, Jan 13: National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday greeted people on Lohri and Makar Sankranti being celebrated on January 13 and 14.
The duo said the festivals are emblematic of the rich cultural diversity of Jammu and Kashmir. They hoped that the festivity would act as a harbinger of peace, and prosperity in the region.
Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani, Rattan Lal Gupta; party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi have also felicitated people on the festivities.