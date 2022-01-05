NC MPs appeal Centre to stop import of Iranian apples

Srinagar, Jan 5: National Conference (NC) Tuesday voiced concern over the swarming of tax-free import of Iranian apples into India asking the Centre to safeguard the interests of local farmers from Kashmir.
A statement of NC issued here said that drawing the attention of the Centre towards the havoc played by illegal dumping of Iranian apples in India, NC’s Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said that the quantum of cheap Iranian apples entering India illegally was eating into the Kashmiri apple’s market share.
Meanwhile, NC rued the mess brought about by the cancellation of 42 flights from Srinagar Airport over the past few days.