NC MPs condemn attack on Kashmiri students in Punjab

Srinagar, Jan 21: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday condemned the alleged assault on Kashmiri students by a mob in Mohali, Punjab and demanded stern action against the culprits besides ensuring safety of Kashmiri students studying across the country including Punjab.
In a joint statement, the party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said the "gory images of the assault that have gone viral are very disturbing".
“What is more concerning is the delay in filing of the FIR by the local police against the assailants?” they asked, adding that the incident invited quick police action.
The entire incident, the MPs noted, was done "with an intention to kill the Kashmiri students as the victims have sustained deep injuries and cuts, which shows that the assailant mob was equipped with sharp-edged weapons".
Asking the Punjab government to sensitize the locals about their counterparts from Kashmir, the MPs sought punitive action against the assailants under strict laws "to ensure a deterrent for future besides giving out a clear message that Kashmiris are protected.
They also asked the Punjab government to have special nodal officers in every district of the state to look into the acts of discrimination and violence against Kashmiri students studying there.
The MPs impressed upon the union home ministry and the human resource development ministry to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri students studying in various educational and technical institutions across the country.
They said that it was incumbent upon GoI to ensure a safe and secure environment for Kashmiri students to pursue their studies.