NC MPs condemn attack on Kashmiri students in Punjab

In a joint statement, the party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said the "gory images of the assault that have gone viral are very disturbing".

“What is more concerning is the delay in filing of the FIR by the local police against the assailants?” they asked, adding that the incident invited quick police action.

The entire incident, the MPs noted, was done "with an intention to kill the Kashmiri students as the victims have sustained deep injuries and cuts, which shows that the assailant mob was equipped with sharp-edged weapons".