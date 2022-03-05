NC MPs express anguish over fire at B&J Hospital

Srinagar, Mar 5: National Conference (NC) Members of Parliament Saturday expressed anguish over the massive fire that broke out in Kashmir’s premier tertiary care Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla in Srinagar on Friday late evening.
In a joint statement NC MPs Farooq Abdullah, Muhammad Akbar Lone, and HasnainMasoodi expressed grief over the tragic incident at the B&J Hospital.
They said owing to the suitable and centrally-located site of the hospital, the new facility should come up at the same site.
The MPs said that until the new facility comes up, a stop-gap arrangement should be put in place at the same site to cater to the out and inpatient rush.
The trio also urged the government to carry out a fire safety audit of all hospitals across Kashmir to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions and ensure that lapses found in the fire safety audits were corrected forthwith.
Meanwhile, a delegation of NC functionaries comprising of NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial President Youth National Conference (YNC) Salman Ali Sagar, and others also visited the B&J Hospital and urged the government to take immediate steps to arrange a makeshift arrangement within the same premises till the reconstruction work was completed.