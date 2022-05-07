NC MPs seek compensation for hailstorm affected farmers, orchardists of Kashmir

While expressing concern over losses to standing crops, orchards and other standing crops in a number of villages of central and North Kashmir districts due to the heavy hailstorm, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said the damage caused by hailstorm is immense. They added that the hailstorm has dampened the hopes of people who were anticipating a good crop this year to make up for the losses of previous years but the rough weather condition has dashed the hopes of farmers and orchardists.