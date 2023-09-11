NC nominates new office bearers

An official order in this regard was signed by the party's general Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar. Qamar Ali Akhoon has been nominated as Additional General Secretary, Ajay Sadhotra as Additional General Secretary, Surinder Chowdary as Central Secretary, Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri as Senior Vice President ( Kashmir Province), Ghulam. Mohideen Mir as Senior Vice President (Kashmir Province) and Syed Tawqeer Ahmad as South Zone President.