NC nominates new office bearers

Srinagar, Sep 11: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday nominated senior party leaders for various key positions in the party.
An official order in this regard was signed by the party's general Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar. Qamar Ali Akhoon has been nominated as Additional General Secretary, Ajay Sadhotra as Additional General Secretary, Surinder Chowdary as Central Secretary, Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri as Senior Vice President ( Kashmir Province), Ghulam. Mohideen Mir as Senior Vice President (Kashmir Province) and Syed Tawqeer Ahmad as South Zone President.
Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have passed on good wishes to the newly appointed office bearers, hoping that the party will benefit from their experience in public life and social service, a press release said.