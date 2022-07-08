NC pays tributes to Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah
Srinagar, July 8: National Conference on Friday paid glowing tributes to Madar-e-Maharban Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah on her 22nd death anniversary which is to be observed on July 11, a press note said.
In his message, party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah said, “Madre Maharban’s personality had a vastness of its own. She was a fighter in life and in politics. A gentle mother and a fiery politician, her firm belief in almighty Allah, proverbial philanthropy, unparalleled beneficence and kindness, matchless social activism and absolute altruism had given her a larger purpose in life. She used the power of language to invigorate and rouse people for action. She is a symbol of courage, heroism and women’s power. Her life and struggle is indeed a beacon for the upcoming generations, particularly girls.”
In his message, Omar Abdullah said, “Madre Maharban Sahiba donned various roles during her life span not just upholding Sher-e-Kashmir’s political ideals but also giving trajectory to the strength of the party workers at a time when Sher-e-Kashmir was serving confinement. Even today the public memory is replete with the enormous incidents of her unfathomable heroism, bottomless compassion and unmatched self-sacrifice. Her doyen role in carving a selfhood and identity for the people of Jammu and Kashmiris tremendous. Her legacy remains to remind us all of our duties towards our people and the party as well. The biggest tribute to her on her anniversary will be to renew our commitment to her lofty ideals.”