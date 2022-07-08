NC pays tributes to Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah

In his message, Omar Abdullah said, “Madre Maharban Sahiba donned various roles during her life span not just upholding Sher-e-Kashmir’s political ideals but also giving trajectory to the strength of the party workers at a time when Sher-e-Kashmir was serving confinement. Even today the public memory is replete with the enormous incidents of her unfathomable heroism, bottomless compassion and unmatched self-sacrifice. Her doyen role in carving a selfhood and identity for the people of Jammu and Kashmiris tremendous. Her legacy remains to remind us all of our duties towards our people and the party as well. The biggest tribute to her on her anniversary will be to renew our commitment to her lofty ideals.”