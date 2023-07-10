NC pays tributes to Begum Akbar Jehan on death anniversary

“A doyen of J&K’s politics, her appearance on the political scene in a male dominated society speaks about her grit and competence. She was never driven by partisan electoral politics but by statesmanship and genuine concern for the underprivileged. Her vision of women emancipation and their role in the 21st century was transformative and progressive in its version of their roles as equal members of the society. Idolized, glorified and venerated by even her detractors, she had faith in God that moved mountains. It was her immeasurable faith in almighty that helped her to work for the people ensnared by poverty, and illiteracy. As the head of the Red Cross society, she formed a relief committee to look after the nutrition demands of displaced people. She went out of way in repatriating thousands of women who had been forcibly dislocated during the frenzy of 1947. She founded the Markaz-e-Behboodi Khawateen, which is still imparting skill training in arts, health and crafts to women as a tool of social security to them,” they said.

The leaders in their tribute said that Madre Meharban emerged as a symbol of resilience at a time when basic human liberation and rights were unknown in this part of the world. “She emerged as a symbol of resilience and resistance at a time when basic human liberation and rights were not enjoyed by people, not even in their embryonic forms. She stood by Sher-e-Kashmir in his arduous task of construction of Kashmir’s selfhood and protection of its individuality, and struggle for the socio-political emancipation of its people,” they said.