NC pays tributes to Begum Akbar Jehan on death anniversary

Srinagar, July 10: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday paid glowing tributes to Madr-e-Meharban Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah on her 23rd death anniversary, calling her a doyen in the construction of J&K’s self-hood, a press release said.
The party’s rank and file while paying glowing tributes to Madar-e-Maharban said that Begum Akbar Jehan acted as a resolute trooper, a silent but an enormous force that kept the flag flying while Sher-e-Kashmir was serving confinements both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.
The functionaries while paying tributes to Madre Meharban said that the unrelenting witch hunt which she was subjected to for over three decades never derailed her mission. “She achieved the highest realms of glory with her path breaking achievements in the shape of women and child welfare and Socio-economic-economic and political emancipation of Gujjars and Bakarwal tribes,” they said.
“A doyen of J&K’s politics, her appearance on the political scene in a male dominated society speaks about her grit and competence. She was never driven by partisan electoral politics but by statesmanship and genuine concern for the underprivileged. Her vision of women emancipation and their role in the 21st century was transformative and progressive in its version of their roles as equal members of the society. Idolized, glorified and venerated by even her detractors, she had faith in God that moved mountains. It was her immeasurable faith in almighty that helped her to work for the people ensnared by poverty, and illiteracy. As the head of the Red Cross society, she formed a relief committee to look after the nutrition demands of displaced people. She went out of way in repatriating thousands of women who had been forcibly dislocated during the frenzy of 1947. She founded the Markaz-e-Behboodi Khawateen, which is still imparting skill training in arts, health and crafts to women as a tool of social security to them,” they said.
The leaders in their tribute said that Madre Meharban emerged as a symbol of resilience at a time when basic human liberation and rights were unknown in this part of the world. “She emerged as a symbol of resilience and resistance at a time when basic human liberation and rights were not enjoyed by people, not even in their embryonic forms. She stood by Sher-e-Kashmir in his arduous task of construction of Kashmir’s selfhood and protection of its individuality, and struggle for the socio-political emancipation of its people,” they said.
Those who paid tributes to Begum Akbar Jehan included NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, senior leaders Ratan Lal Gupta, Abdul Rahim Rather, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Mubarak Gul, Nazir Gurezi, Sakina Itoo, Party MPs and Muhammad Akbar Lone.