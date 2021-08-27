NC pays tributes to former MLA Niloora on 30th death anniversary

A statement of NC issued here said that while paying tributes to Niloora on his death anniversary, the NC president and vice president recalled his dedication with which he served the people of Rajpura constituency.

It said that they prayed to the Almighty Allah for the peace to Niloora and a place in the highest echelons of Jannat.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President, Kashmir Nasir Assam Wani, and other senior leaders also paid glowing tributes to Niloora on his 30th death anniversary.