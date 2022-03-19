NC, PDP damaged interests of people for power: JKPC

Vakil said despite being repeatedly betrayed and humiliated by Congress, National Conference for the sake of chair always compromised and shook hands with Congress. “From Sheikh Abdullah to Farooq Abdullah and now Omar Abdullah, NC was humiliated, ditched by Congress, but every time these opportunist politicians for the sake of power embraced Congress,”he said.

Vakil added that PDP is no different than NC. “ Muftis fought elections to keep BJP away from Kashmir, but later aligned with them to grab the power and made a historic betrayal with its own people, who will never forget that historical blunder of PDP,” the Peoples Conference leader said.