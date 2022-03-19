NC, PDP damaged interests of people for power: JKPC

Srinagar, Mar 19 : Former minister and Senior Vice President J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) Abdul Gani Vakil today said the greed for power of National Conference and PDP is the main reason for the prevailing chaos, uncertainty and insecurity in J&K especially Kashmir valley
He said these parties can go to any extent for the sake of power. According to a press note, Vakil was addressing a party workers convention at Najibhat in Baramulla and at Kralpora in Chadoora today.
Vakil said despite being repeatedly betrayed and humiliated by Congress, National Conference for the sake of chair always compromised and shook hands with Congress. “From Sheikh Abdullah to Farooq Abdullah and now Omar Abdullah, NC was humiliated, ditched by Congress, but every time these opportunist politicians for the sake of power embraced Congress,”he said.
Vakil added that PDP is no different than NC. “ Muftis fought elections to keep BJP away from Kashmir, but later aligned with them to grab the power and made a historic betrayal with its own people, who will never forget that historical blunder of PDP,” the Peoples Conference leader said.