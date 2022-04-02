NC, PDP have struck secret deal to ensure their 2 families’ rule: PC

Srinagar, Apr 2: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (PC) today alleged that National Conference (NC) and PDP have struck a “secret deal” to ensure their two families’ rule in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, Senior Vice President and former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil said that the time has come for the people of Kashmir to reject the self serving politics of traditional families who have for decades exploited the sentiments of the people only to consolidate power in two families.
Vakil accused the National Conference and PDP of befooling common people by lies, deceit and fallacy in lieu of power and conveniently turn their backs when they are entrusted with it. Vakil was addressing public meeting at Haritara in Sopore. Vakil said that National Conference and PDP have inked a "secret deal" to ensure and save their two family rule.
“NC and PDP leadership can go to any extent to save the two party rule. What has transpired so far is that these parties will not accept any leader other than from their families even if the leader is more competent and better than their family member," he added.
Vakil said that the people of J&K have been trapped in the post August 5, 2019 situation and that PC will stand up for them in”our united quest to retrieve back that is rightfully ours.”
“We in the PC believe that existing changelessness is a big challenge and an even bigger challenge is navigating a dignified way out of the web of disempowerment,” he added.
Addressing the gathering senior PC leader and former Minister Syed Basharat Bukhari appealed people to strengthen Peoples Conference because it is the only party which has the strong leadership to take J&K out of these turbulent times.