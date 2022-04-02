NC, PDP have struck secret deal to ensure their 2 families’ rule: PC

According to a press note, Senior Vice President and former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil said that the time has come for the people of Kashmir to reject the self serving politics of traditional families who have for decades exploited the sentiments of the people only to consolidate power in two families.

Vakil accused the National Conference and PDP of befooling common people by lies, deceit and fallacy in lieu of power and conveniently turn their backs when they are entrusted with it. Vakil was addressing public meeting at Haritara in Sopore. Vakil said that National Conference and PDP have inked a "secret deal" to ensure and save their two family rule.