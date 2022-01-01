NC, PDP workers protest against delimitation draft, detention of their leaders

PDP activists also took out a protest march demanding restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A which were revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

The PDP activists were stopped by the police near GPO and later dispersed peacefully.

Meanwhile, NC vice president Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti praised their party colleagues for the protests.

Well done to my @JKNC_ & @YNCJK colleagues for managing to come out & register our protest about all that is being done to disempower the people, Omar wrote on Twitter.

Despite the despotic administration's attempts to foil our protests, PDP & NC workers managed to hit the streets in Srinagar today to raise their voice against the illegal revocation of Article 370. I salute their courage & resolve, Mehbooba said in a tweet.