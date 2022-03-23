NC, PDP’s only agenda is to save 2 family rule in J&K: PC

Srinagar, Mar 23: Senior vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (PC) Abdul Gani Vakil said that National Conference (NC) and PDP have inked a "secret deal" to save their dynasty politics and have named it Gupkar Alliance.
In a statement, he said, “NC and PDP leadership can go to any extent to save the dynastic raj and what has transpired so far is that these parties will not accept any leader other than from their own families even if the leader is more competent and better than their family member.”
Vakil added that this fact has been proved at the time of last assembly when most of the leaders favoured to make Sajad Gani Lone as chief minister. “ But both the parties combined together as Sajad Gani Lone was perceived as a threat and a challenge to dynastic politics by them,”he said.
Addressing a party workers convention at Nowpora Sopore and Kreeri, Vakil asserted that the PAGD has failed to provide a roadmap for restoration of Article 370 and is merely raising slogans to befool the people only to find a way back to power. “Both these parties during their tenures made Article 370 hollow and Mehbooba Mufti put last nail in the coffin when she brought GST into Jammu and Kashmir.”
He maintained that if PC comes to power, the party will usher in a new era of development and upliftment of the people of J&K especially employment package for unemployed youth.
While addressing the convention former minister and senior Peoples Conference leader Syed Basharat Bukhari said, "People of J&K have been trapped in the post August 5, 2019 situation. The PC will stand up for them in our united quest to retrieve back that is rightfully ours,” he said, adding, “We at the PC believe that exsiting changelessness is a big challenge and an even bigger challenge is navigating a dignified way out of the web of disempowerment.” Besides others who addressed the convention Sr. PC leaders Ex. MLC Khursheed Alam, Raja Aijaz and Mohammad Sulaiman Bhat.