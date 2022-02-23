NC pleads for ST status to Pahari-speaking people

A statement of NC issued here said that the party’s Pahari leaders recalled the recommendations made to the Centre in this regard by the NC Vice President Omar Abdullah in his capacity as J&K chief minister in April 2014.

The NC’s Pahari leaders including Ajaz Jan, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Vipan Pal Sharma, Rahim Daad, Ikhlaq Khan, Shafayat Ahmed Khan, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Bushan Uppal, Harcharan Singh Khalsa, Nirman Singh, Chowdhary Wali Daad, and Syed Peer Anayat Bukhari said that 5 percent reservation in the professional and technical colleges had been granted by the Omar Abdullah-led government to the students belonging to Pahari-speaking communities.