NC political activist joins PC

Srinagar, June 28: Senior National Conference (NC) political worker and activist Ghulam Muhammad Waloo alongwith DDC member Farwah Ibrahim from Nowgam Block in Sonawari on Tuesday joined the Peoples Conference (PC).
According to a press note, the new entrants were welcomed into the fold by party senior leader and Political Secretary to PC President Yasir Reshi at Sumbal.
Reshi, while welcoming the new entrants said that it is inspiring and encouraging to see people from all walks of life joining the PC with a resolve to strengthen it on ground.