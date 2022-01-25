NC President condoles demise

Srinagar, Jan 25: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday condoled the demise of veteran party worker Abdul Aziz Pashoo of Khanqah-e- Moula, Srinagar.
A statement of NC issued here said that in his condolence Abdullah prayed for peace to departed and strength to the bereaved.
Among others NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, senior leader Mubarak Gul, and District President Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmad also condoled Pashoo's demise, prayed for peace to his soul and fortitude to the bereaved.