Srinagar, Aug 13: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah has expressed profound grief over the demise of Retired IAS officer and former Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Muhammad Akbar Khan, who breathed his last the other day.

In his condolence message, Dr Farooq Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved to bear the inconsolable loss with fortitude.