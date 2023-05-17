NC ready for every election : Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, May 17: National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that his party is ready for every election in Jammu and Kashmir.
He was talking to media persons after his condolence visit to the bereaved family of Block President Rathson, Beerwah Ghulam Nabi Wani, who passed away after a prolonged illness. Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar, Dr Muhammad Shafi and other local unit functionaries and office bearers also accompanied the NC President on the visit, a press release said. “NC is ready for every election be it Panchayat, ULB, BDC and assembly elections.
Our party is key to the revival and restoration of J&K's economy and pride. Our party cadre is prepared for the polls whenever they are held. People across J&K are also bracing for teaching the ruling party a lesson through their vote. After Karnataka another electoral drubbing is awaiting the BJP in J&K. It goes without saying that promises made by BJP since 2019 will be under scanner and it cannot evade elections for long. One or the other day they have to do it, and when they do it the people will punish them for lying to them,” Dr Farooq Abdullah said.