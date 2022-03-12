NC reconstitutes its media, communication cell

Srinagar/Jammu, Mar 12: National Conference (NC) Saturday revamped its media and communication cell by nominating party leader TanvirSadiq as the chief spokesman of the party and incharge of communications.
A statement of NC issued here said that Sadiq was the advisor to former chief minister Omar Abdullah in his government and also the NC spokesman a decade back.
He is a United States’ prestigious IVLP alumnus and was also a young leaders’ representative to the United Kingdom. He is an IT graduate and brings vast political experience with him.
GaganBhagat, former MLA from RS Pura and senior leader has been nominated as deputy chief spokesman and incharge capacity building and training.
Bhagat, a doctor by profession, was an Assistant Surgeon in the J&K government. He resigned from his job and successfully contested in 2014 election from R S Pura.
Imran Nabi Dar who was the spokesperson Kashmir has been elevated and will be the party’s state spokesperson.
Dar did his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism and specialised in Peace and Conflict Studies from Nelson Mandela Center for Peace and Conflict Studies, JamiaMilliaIslamia.
Ifra Jan who was the additional spokeswoman has been elevated as spokesperson Kashmir.
NC’s youth leaders ZeeshanRana and Thakur YashuVardhan Singh have been nominated as additional spokesmen Jammu.
In addition to this, MudassirShahmiri has been nominated as Deputy Political Secretary to the Vice President.
Shahmiri was working at Barclays before he returned to Kashmir and joined politics. He was the Provincial Secretary, Youth National Conference after which he was nominated as the additional spokesman of the party.
The order was issued by the NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah and approved by General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar.