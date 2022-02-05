NC rejects 2nd draft proposal

Srinagar, Feb 5: National Conference (NC) Saturday rejected the second draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission which suggested the creation of new constituencies and redrawing of others in J&K.
A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar as saying that NC summarily rejects draft working paper made available by Delimitation Commission to associate members on February 4, 2022.
Dar said a detailed response of the party would be given after discussing the implications of what had been proposed in the report by the commission.