NC rejects delimitation panel's 2nd draft proposal suggesting creation of new constituencies in J&K

The proposal was opposed by the mainstream political parties in the Valley.



The National Conference, in its response to the commission, had on December 31 called for the exercise to be put on hold in view of the legal challenge to the Centre's August 5, 2019 decisions, when the Jammu and Kashmir's special status was ended under Article 370 of the Constitution.



The party had said its basic premise is that the exercise offends constitutional morality, constitutional propriety and the constitutional values in as much as it is required to make the exercise under The Reorganisation Act.

