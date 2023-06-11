NC remembers Afzal Beg, Mohiuddin Shah

Srinagar, June 11: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah led the party functionaries in offering glowing tributes to party leader and its former General Secretary Khawaja Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah on his 19th death anniversary.
According to a press release, Dr Farooq Abdullah visited the Shrine of Hazrat Syed Muhammad Mantaqi (RA) at Chattabal Srinagar, where he led scores of party leaders, functionaries and workers in offering floral tributes and Fatiha at the Mazar of party stalwart Khawaja Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Shah on his 19th death anniversary. Earlier senior leader Irfan Shah offered Fateha at the final resting place of Khwaja Ghulam Mohiudin Shah and led party workers who had converged at the revered shrine in paying their tributes to the late leader.
Meanwhile party's South Zone functionaries offered glowing floral tributes and fatiha at the final resting place of party stalwart Fakhr-e-Kashmir Mirza Muhammad Afzal Beg in Sarnal, Anantnag following his 41th death anniversary.
Senior JKNC leader and former Finance Minister A R Rather while paying tributes to Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah, said, “We are remembering Mohiuddin Shah today on his 19th death anniversary. I had the privilege of working with him for a pretty long time. He was a great man. As General Secretary of J&K National Conference he had developed a very close rapport with the rank and file of the party. He was suave, polite , civilised and a gentleman of the first water. His contributions to the State of J&K are immense and unforgettable. May Allah SWT grant him a place in Janatul Firdous!”
While paying tributes to Mirza Afzal Beg, Rather said, “Beg Sahab was a great visionary, Beg Sahab had a tremendous hold on legal matters. He argued some cases of historic importance before the courts. His contribution to the revolutionary Agrarian Reforms cannot be forgotten. He was an extraordinarily intelligent parliamentarian, an excellent orator and an able administrator. He was a person with a great sense of humour and wit. I had the privilege to be associated with him for many years. May Allah grant him maghfirat and a place in jannat ul Firdous.”