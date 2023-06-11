NC remembers Afzal Beg, Mohiuddin Shah

Senior JKNC leader and former Finance Minister A R Rather while paying tributes to Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah, said, “We are remembering Mohiuddin Shah today on his 19th death anniversary. I had the privilege of working with him for a pretty long time. He was a great man. As General Secretary of J&K National Conference he had developed a very close rapport with the rank and file of the party. He was suave, polite , civilised and a gentleman of the first water. His contributions to the State of J&K are immense and unforgettable. May Allah SWT grant him a place in Janatul Firdous!”

While paying tributes to Mirza Afzal Beg, Rather said, “Beg Sahab was a great visionary, Beg Sahab had a tremendous hold on legal matters. He argued some cases of historic importance before the courts. His contribution to the revolutionary Agrarian Reforms cannot be forgotten. He was an extraordinarily intelligent parliamentarian, an excellent orator and an able administrator. He was a person with a great sense of humour and wit. I had the privilege to be associated with him for many years. May Allah grant him maghfirat and a place in jannat ul Firdous.”