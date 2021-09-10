NC remembers Mushtaq Lone on his 19th death anniversary

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC president while paying tributes to Lone remembered his contribution towards socio-political emancipation of the poor and downtrodden. The statement quoted the NC vice president Omar Abdullah as saying, “Mushtaq Lone was a people’s leader, an ace administrator and a dedicated party member. His contributions to NC in particular and the people of north Kashmir are immense.”

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani and others also paid tributes to Lone on his death anniversary.