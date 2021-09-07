NC remembers Sheikh Abdullah on his 39th death anniversary

A statement of NC issued here said that paying rich tributes to Abdullah, the NC rank and file called him father figure and political colossus, who helped change Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from a feudal and colonial society to a free, democratic and secular one.

The NC functionaries said that an inspiring political pageant throughout his chequered political career symbolised the aspirations of Kashmiri people as no individual could have even dreamt of doing. “Although rooted in Kashmir, he had attained a national standing with his name becoming synonymous in the minds of countrymen with socialism, humanism, pluralism, and democracy,” they said. “His political direction to the state in the shape of ‘Naya Kashmir’ manifesto had an unmistakably socialistic stamp that guaranteed freedom of press, freedom of assembly and meetings. The programme ensured equality of opportunity irrespective of birth and parentage.”

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, Provisional President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana, NC’s Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hassnain Masoodi, former MP Shariefuddin Shariq, senior leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Shafi (Uri), Mian Altaf Ahmad, Mubarak Gul, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Nazir Gurezi, S S Salathia, Ajay Sadothra, Mir Saifullah, Irfan Shah, Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Ali Muhammad Dar, Javed Rana and others paid tributes to Abdullah on his death anniversary, and prayed for peace to his soul.