NC revamps Media & Communications Cell; Tanvir Sadiq appointed as chief spokesperson

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Saturday revamped its media and communication cell by nominating party leader Tanvir Sadiq as the Chief spokesperson of the party and in-charge of communications.
As per an order issued by the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah and approved by General secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Dr Gagan Bhagat former MLA from RS Pura and senior leader has been nominated as Deputy Chief Spokesperson & incharge capacity building and Training.
Dr Gagan Bhagat, a doctor by profession was an Assistant Surgeon in the J&K government. He resigned from his job and successfully contested in 2014 election from RS Pura. He was Chairman of the State Transport Authority. He resigned from BJP in 2017 and joined JKNC.
Tanvir Sadiq was the advisor to former Chief Minister Mr. Omar Abdullah in his government and also the party spokesperson a decade back. Tanvir is an IT graduate and a United States’ IVLP alumnus besides a young leaders representative to the United Kingdom.
Imran Nabi Dar who was the spokesperson Kashmir has been elevated and will be the party’s state spokesperson and Ifra Jan who was the additional spokeswoman has been elevated as spokesperson Kashmir, the NC statement said.
Dar has studied Mass Communication and Journalism at Masters Level and specialized in Peace and Conflict Studies from Nelson Mandela Center for Peace and Conflict Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia.
Party’s youth leaders Advocate Zeeshan Rana and Thakur Yashu Vardhan Singh have been nominated as Additional Spokespersons Jammu. Rana a law graduate from JMI Delhi is currently practising at J&K High court Jammu. Yash Vardhan Singh, a law graduate was the Zonal Secretary Pir Panjal Zone and in-charge District Rajouri.
Besides, Mudassir Shahmiri has been nominated as Deputy political secretary to the Vice President. Shahmiri was working at Barclays before he returned to Kashmir and joined politics. He was the Provincial Secretary, Youth National Conference after which he was nominated as the Additional Spokesperson of the party.
The NC said that "all party structures need to understand the importance of the National Conference and function accordingly to strengthen the ongoing efforts of the party for the restoration of J&K cultural, democratic and constitutional rights".
"Therefore a small cell for training & capacity building at the booth level has also been proposed, " it added.
Meanwhile Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani, Ratan Lal Gupta have also felicitated the party functionaries on their new assignments, hoping that they will utilise the opportunity to strengthen the party and lend voice to the people.