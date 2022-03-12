NC revamps Media & Communications Cell; Tanvir Sadiq appointed as chief spokesperson

As per an order issued by the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah and approved by General secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Dr Gagan Bhagat former MLA from RS Pura and senior leader has been nominated as Deputy Chief Spokesperson & incharge capacity building and Training.

Dr Gagan Bhagat, a doctor by profession was an Assistant Surgeon in the J&K government. He resigned from his job and successfully contested in 2014 election from RS Pura. He was Chairman of the State Transport Authority. He resigned from BJP in 2017 and joined JKNC.

Tanvir Sadiq was the advisor to former Chief Minister Mr. Omar Abdullah in his government and also the party spokesperson a decade back. Tanvir is an IT graduate and a United States’ IVLP alumnus besides a young leaders representative to the United Kingdom.

Imran Nabi Dar who was the spokesperson Kashmir has been elevated and will be the party’s state spokesperson and Ifra Jan who was the additional spokeswoman has been elevated as spokesperson Kashmir, the NC statement said.