NC revolutionised participatory democracy with its membership drive: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, May 15: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that his party revolutionised participatory democracy with its membership drive across Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note he was speaking at a party function at Inder in Pulwama. Dr Farooq welcomed convener J&K Civil Society Forum and Retired Deputy General Manager JKTDC Muhammad Ayob Mir into National Conference. He hoped that his joining will make a value addition to the party local unit. “I am sure that Mir sahib's ranging experience in public life and administration will help strengthen the party on ground. The party's doors are open for everyone, who wants to contribute his bit to the ongoing struggle for the restoration of our democratic, and constitutional rights. There are a number of people joining our rows at block and district level. We have been getting tremendous response from people across Chenab, Pir Panjal, and Jammu regions as well,”he said.
The NC President added that the provincial bodies of NC have initiated what can only be called a revolution in participatory democracy with its membership drive reaching every nook and corner of both the divisions. “We seek to involve as many citizens as possible to strengthen our underway efforts for our rights restoration. Now we have to reach every single booth across both the divisions and enroll those who want to be a part of this sacred movement to reclaim the idea of J&K we all knew and cherished; a secular, united, and unique entity,” he said.