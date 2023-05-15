NC revolutionised participatory democracy with its membership drive: Farooq Abdullah

According to a press note he was speaking at a party function at Inder in Pulwama. Dr Farooq welcomed convener J&K Civil Society Forum and Retired Deputy General Manager JKTDC Muhammad Ayob Mir into National Conference. He hoped that his joining will make a value addition to the party local unit. “I am sure that Mir sahib's ranging experience in public life and administration will help strengthen the party on ground. The party's doors are open for everyone, who wants to contribute his bit to the ongoing struggle for the restoration of our democratic, and constitutional rights. There are a number of people joining our rows at block and district level. We have been getting tremendous response from people across Chenab, Pir Panjal, and Jammu regions as well,”he said.