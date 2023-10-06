NC rues erratic power supply across Kashmir

According to a press release, echoing the sentiments of consumers, Tanvir said, “There seems to be no relief in sight for people, who are facing tough times due to long and unscheduled power outages. In spite of the government promising to provide round the clock and as per schedule electricity, consumers across Kashmir continue to face unprecedented power outages.”

He further added, “Such a crisis has never been witnessed in the last three decades. On one hand, the government has whimsically increased power tariffs and renewed old agreements while on the other they express helplessness to provide round the clock electricity services to the consumers. This is nothing but highhandedness of the administration.”